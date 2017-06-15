FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
India's trade deficit widens to two-and-a-half year high in May
#Economic News
June 15, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

India's trade deficit widens to two-and-a-half year high in May

1 Min Read

A mobile crane carries a container at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat, India, February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017.Amit Dave/files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's trade deficit further widened to $13.84 billion in May, its highest in two-and-a-half years, on higher gold imports, government data showed on Thursday.

The deficit was $13.25 billion in April.

Gold imports surged to nearly $5 billion from $3.85 billion a month ago. Year-on-year, the import of the precious metal more than trebled.

Merchandise exports for May came in at $24.01 billion, up 8.32 percent from a year ago. Goods imports for the month were $37.86 billion, a gain of 33.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

