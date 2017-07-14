FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Economic News
July 14, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a month ago

India's trade deficit narrows to $13 billion in June

1 Min Read

Customers crowd around a jewellery showroom during Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold-buying festival, in Kochi, April 28, 2017.Sivaram V/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's trade deficit narrowed more-than-expected to $12.96 billion in June as gold imports nearly halved from a month earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted that trade deficit would decline to $12.5 billion in June compared with a provisional $13.84 billion in the previous month.

Gold imports declined to $2.45 billion from almost $5 billion a month ago.

Merchandise exports for June came in at $23.56 billion, up 4.39 percent from a year ago. Goods imports for the month were $36.52 billion, up 19.01 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

