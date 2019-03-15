India's February trade deficit narrows to $9.60 billion

Fishing trawlers are seen in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit narrowed to $9.60 billion in February, dragged down by a fall in gold and oil imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Trade deficit was $14.73 billion in January.

In February, merchandise exports rose 2.44 percent from a year earlier to $26.67 billion, while imports were down 5.41 percent to $36.26 billion, data showed.

Gold imports in February fell 10.81 percent year-on-year to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.90 billion during the same month a year ago.