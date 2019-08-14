India's July trade deficit narrows to $13.43 billion

A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit in July narrowed to $13.43 billion from $18.63 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, helped by lower oil import bill.

Oil imports dived 22.15% to $9.60 billion in July from $12.33 billion in a year-ago period.

Merchandise exports rose 2.25% to $26.33 billion in July compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 10.43% at $39.76 billion, the data showed.