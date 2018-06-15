FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's May trade deficit widens to $14.62 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports in May rose 20.2 percent year-on-year, the trade ministry said on Friday, but the trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion driven mainly by a 50 percent surge in oil imports despite higher global prices.

Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

In April trade deficit stood at $13.72 billion.

Merchandise exports last month rose to $28.86 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 14.85 percent on year to $43.48 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

India’s gold imports fell 29.85 percent year-on-year to $3.48 billion in May from a year ago, the statement said.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
