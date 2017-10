NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit widened to $11.64 billion in August from a month ago, government data showed on Friday.

Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/files

The trade shortfall was $11.45 billion in July.

Merchandise exports for August came in at $23.82 billion, up 10.29 percent year-on-year. Goods imports last month were of $35.46 billion, up 21.02 percent from a year ago.