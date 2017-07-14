TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 0.9 pct y/y in June

July 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices further eased to 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday, in line with the decline in retail inflation. The rise compares with a 1.60 percent annual gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, prices rose a provisional 2.17 percent. Wholesale food prices fell 1.25 percent in June compared with a 0.15 percent rise a month ago, the data showed. India's annual retail inflation eased to 1.54 percent in June to its slowest pace in more than five years, building pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates when it meets for a policy review on Aug. 2. ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHT) June May Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 126.9 126.5 +0.3 FUEL AND POWER 13.15 89.7 90.8 -1.2 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 112.5 112.6 -0.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)