a month ago
TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 0.9 pct y/y in June
July 14, 2017 / 6:55 AM / a month ago

TABLE-India's WPI inflation eases to 0.9 pct y/y in June

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices            
further eased to 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, government
data showed on Friday, in line with the decline in retail
inflation.
    The rise compares with a 1.60 percent annual gain forecast
by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, prices rose a
provisional 2.17 percent.
    Wholesale food prices fell 1.25 percent in June compared
with a 0.15 percent rise a month ago, the data showed.
    India's annual retail inflation              eased to 1.54
percent in June to its slowest pace in more than five years,
building pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates when
it meets for a policy review on Aug. 2.             
       
-------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX             (WEIGHT)   June     May    Pct Change
    PRIMARY ARTICLES        22.62    126.9   126.5    +0.3
    FUEL AND POWER          13.15     89.7    90.8    -1.2 
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS   64.23    112.5   112.6    -0.1
--------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

 (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini
Menon)

