March WPI inflation accelerates to 3.18 percent

A man sorts onions at a vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation in March accelerated to 3.18 percent, its highest in three months, government data showed on Monday, boosted by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products.

Last month, the wholesale price inflation was in line with the forecast of 3.20 percent by economists in a Reuters poll, and higher than provisional 2.93 percent in February.

Wholesale food prices in March rose 3.89 percent year-on-year, compared with a 3.29 percent jump a month earlier, the data showed.