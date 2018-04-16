FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

WPI inflation edges down to 2.47 percent in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation slightly eased in March, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

A vendor sorts tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Annual wholesale price inflation last month eased to 2.47 percent from a year earlier, a shade lower than a provisional 2.48 percent rise in February, and below a 2.58 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in March fell 0.07 percent year-on-year, compared with a 0.07 percent rise a month earlier, data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

