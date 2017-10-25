FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks estimated at $153.5 billion
October 25, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian banks estimated at $153.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bad loans and stressed assets in Indian Banks are estimated at 10 trillion rupees ($153.49 billion), India’s Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

India announced on Tuesday a 2.11 trillion recapitalization plan for its state-owned banks over the next two years, in a bid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle a major drag on the economy that has frustrated his attempts to boost growth.

($1 = 65.1500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
