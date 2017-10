FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India must not move away from the path of fiscal consolidation, the prime minister’s economic advisory council said on Wednesday.

The government is considering ways to revive the economy after growth fell to its slowest pace in three years in the three months to June.