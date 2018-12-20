Money News
December 20, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

State banks recover $8.69 billion of bad loans in April-September

1 Min Read

A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state-run banks recovered 607.3 billion rupees ($8.69 billion) of outstanding bad loans in the April-September period, which a finance ministry official said on Thursday was a “record” haul.

Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said the government would give funds to four to five banks under a prompt corrective action plan after considering their financial results.

He also said banks have raised 244.4 billion rupees from the market this fiscal year.

($1 = 69.8900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Krishna N.Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below