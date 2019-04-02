Congress party promises jobs, help for farmers ahead of election

Rahul Gandhi (C), President of India's main opposition Congress party, his mother and leader of the party Sonia Gandhi and India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) display copies of their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s main opposition Congress party said on Tuesday it would expand an existing jobs programme to guarantee 150 days of work a year to rural households and provide additional help to farmers if the party wins a general election starting next week.

“Unemployment is the gravest challenge to the country and job creation is the highest priority for the economy,” the party said in a manifesto that identified farm distress and security for women among its main priorities.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act currently provides for 100 days of employment a year.