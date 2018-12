A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rides his bicycle past the party's campaign billboard featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside their party headquarters in New Delhi, February 10, 2015. The billboard reads: "One India, Best India". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was trailing in vote count on Tuesday in three of the five states that held elections over the past few weeks, four television channels said.

Losses in the assembly elections would be a major setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) hopes of coming back to power in a national vote due by May. A bad showing by the party could also hit India’s share markets.