Pooja and Mohammad in their own words

AHMEDABAD - Pooja Jadhav and Mohammad Rafiq were toddlers during the deadly riots that struck Gujarat while Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister. Seventeen years later, they are among an estimated 15 million Indians who are voting for the first time in this year’s general election as Modi tries to secure a second term for his party and to hold his position as India’s prime minister.

Pooja Jadhav, 18, poses near her house in Ahmedabad, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Religion was the flashpoint that sparked the riots, and distrust between the communities remains today. Critics say Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is running on a platform that marginalizes Muslims in favour of Hindus.

Jadhav is Hindu, Rafiq is Muslim. Reuters interviewed them together. It was the first time they met. Here is some of what they said:

Pooja:

I live among Muslim neighbours. They tell me that their relatives were injured in the riots, these houses around were all damaged during the toofan. (“Storm” — a word used commonly to refer to the riots.)

Pooja Jadhav, 18, poses with her mother as they stand at the entrance of their house in Ahmedabad, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

My mother says we were lucky during the riots because my father’s employer protected us. He allowed us to stay in his house for a month, and then we came back.

I went to a primary school in the neighbourhood, but then dropped out because I wanted to work. I found books to be boring, or maybe the teachers don’t know how to make education interesting.

I talk to Muslim girls, but I stay away from Muslim boys. My mother says we must be good to them, but they are different from us. I know the names of all the Muslim girls around, They celebrate Eid, but I like to celebrate Diwali.

I will marry the boy my mother selects for me. There is no way I can even think of falling in love with someone. My mother has struggled as a widow and I want to make her happy.

Mohammad:

Even before I understood the words “politics” or “elections,” I was told that the BJP is an anti-Muslim political party.

My rage towards the BJP is part of my life story. I can forgive but I cannot forget.

Mohammad Rafiq, 18, poses outside his house in Ahmedabad, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

We had a choice to go back and live in the house where my neighbours were killed or live near this garbage site. My father chose the garbage site… If Modi ever cared for Muslims, he could come to see how we have learned to live with the stench from the landfill. His disrespect for Muslims defines my political choice.

It is obvious that Muslims don’t vote for Modi. I am also one of them.

Hindus feel uncomfortable in my presence and I feel the same. It is best to maintain distance.

I don’t think I can live with a Hindu. (Rafiq said two of his Muslim male friends married Hindu girls recently but he is against inter-religious marriages.)

Mohammad Rafiq, 18, poses near a landfill in Ahmedabad, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

I want to get my parents out of victim culture. They think of their lives before 2002 always. It’s hard for them to move on, and I feel trapped too.

A new home, a new neighbourhood, a new job, everything new will make us start again.

