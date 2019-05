Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah during a thanksgiving ceremony by BJP leaders to its allies at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Thursday to build a strong and inclusive nation after winning a massive victory in the general election.

“Together we grow,” he said on Twitter. “Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!”