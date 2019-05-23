Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi on election victory, calls for peace

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated India’s Narendra Modi on the runaway election victory of his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” Khan tweeted.

The two nations have had tense ties in recent months following a confrontation that saw both countries carry out an aerial bombing mission against each other, and even fought a brief dogfight, before tensions subsided.

In a possible warning to India, Pakistan also announced that it has conducted a training launch of a Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which it said is capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1,500 miles.