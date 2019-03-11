Poll shows Modi-led coalition could come close to majority - TV

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a business symposium in Seoul, South Korea, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s ruling party alliance was likely to come within a few seats of winning a simple majority in parliament at the general election set to start on April 11, a nationwide opinion poll has shown.

The coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance could win 264 seats in the election compared to 141 for the Congress party-led opposition alliance, according to the CVoter opinion poll televised on a local channel on Sunday. A total of 543 seats are up for grabs in the election.

Results of the opinion poll were released following the announcement of the election schedule.