Modi-led coalition likely to win majority, exit polls show

A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves the party flag during an election campaign rally being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance is likely to win a majority in parliament after a mammoth general election that ended on Sunday, two exit polls showed.

Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win 287 seats in the 545-member lower house of parliament followed by 128 for the Congress party-led opposition alliance, CVoter exit poll said.

To rule a party needs the support of 272 lawmakers. Votes are to be counted on Thursday. Exit polls have a mixed record in a country with an electorate of 900 million people.

According to another poll released by Times Now television Modi’s alliance is likely to get 306 seats, a clear majority.