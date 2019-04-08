BJP says to revise income tax brackets if re-elected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah, greet each other before releasing their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday pledged to revise income tax brackets to help the middle-class if the party retained power in an upcoming general election.

“We are committed to further revise the tax slabs and the tax benefits to ensure more cash and greater purchasing power in the hands of our middle income families,” the BJP said in its election manifesto released on Monday.

India’s seven-phase general election starts on April 11. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is widely expected to win but with a smaller mandate, mainly due to a shortage of jobs and weak farm prices.