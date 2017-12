NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party won an assembly election in Gujarat on Monday, three news television channels said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses his supporters during an election campaign meeting ahead of the second phase of Gujarat state assembly elections, in Nadiad, India December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won more than 100 seats of the 182 assembly seats in Modi’s home state, the projections by India Today, CNN News18 and TimesNow said. A party needs 92 seats to rule.

Official results are yet to be declared by the Election Commission.