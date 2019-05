FILE PHOTO: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has won the general election, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

“Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering such a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter.

“I express my gratitude to the people of the country.”