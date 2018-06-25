FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco eyes presence in India's entire energy sector, says CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco wants to be present in the entire “value chain” of India’s energy sector, its Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Monday in New Delhi.

Chief Executive Officer of ARAMCO, Amin Nasser speaks during an interview with REUTERS in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/Files

The company did not spell out specifics of the plan but indicated that fuel marketing is one of them.

The company is looking at “all options” to enter fuel retailing through partnerships with Indian oil companies, Nasser said.

Aramco and UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, commonly known as ADNOC, signed a deal on Monday which allows ADNOC to partner in the 1.2 million barrels crude oil refinery proposed in Western India.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
