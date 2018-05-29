UAE bans vegetables from Kerala, animals from South Africa

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned imports of fresh vegetables and fruits from Kerala after an outbreak of the Nipah virus (NiV) there, the Gulf state’s ministry of environment said on Tuesday.

People wearing masks are seen at a hospital in Kozhikode in the southern state of Kerala, India May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

It has also banned imports of live animals from South Africa, based on a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) of the registration of Rift Valley Fever disease, the statement said.