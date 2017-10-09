FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cairn India says will invest $4.6 bln in new exploration projects
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 9, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 8 days ago

Cairn India says will invest $4.6 bln in new exploration projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cairn India, a unit of Vedanta Resources Plc, will invest about 300 billion rupees ($4.59 billion) in oil and gas exploration projects off the country’s east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its finance head said.

Sudhir Mathur expects all approvals for the projects to be in place by the end of this month, he told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the three-day India Energy Forum by Ceraweek in New Delhi that ends on Tuesday. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.