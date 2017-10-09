Cairn India says will invest $4.6 bln in new exploration projects

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cairn India, a unit of Vedanta Resources Plc, will invest about 300 billion rupees ($4.59 billion) in oil and gas exploration projects off the country’s east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its finance head said.

Sudhir Mathur expects all approvals for the projects to be in place by the end of this month, he told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the three-day India Energy Forum by Ceraweek in New Delhi that ends on Tuesday. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon)