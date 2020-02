Commuters disembark from suburban trains at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India hopes to electrify its entire railway track in the next 4-5 years, railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, as part of the network’s efforts to cut its carbon footprint.

Goyal said currently 55% of the railway network uses electricity while the remainder is on diesel.

He said solar power generation capacity of 20 GW will be installed by 2030 for railways.