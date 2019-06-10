India, U.S. discuss boosting energy security

File Photo: India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday discussed with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry ways to work together to boost energy security and India’s gradual migration to a gas-based economy, an Indian government statement said.

Pradhan, in a telephone conversation with Perry, also discussed crude oil price volatility and its impact on Indian consumers.

India is the world’s third-biggest oil consumer and importer.

Pradhan and Perry agreed to hold soon the second meeting of the India-U.S. Strategic Energy Partnership.