Money News
June 10, 2019 / 3:48 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

India, U.S. discuss boosting energy security

1 Min Read

File Photo: India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday discussed with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry ways to work together to boost energy security and India’s gradual migration to a gas-based economy, an Indian government statement said.

Pradhan, in a telephone conversation with Perry, also discussed crude oil price volatility and its impact on Indian consumers.

India is the world’s third-biggest oil consumer and importer.

Pradhan and Perry agreed to hold soon the second meeting of the India-U.S. Strategic Energy Partnership.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below