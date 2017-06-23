TABLE-India Essar's oil imports from Iran fall 0.4 pct y/y in May -trade

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - Essar Oil's oil imports from Iran in May fell 0.4 percent compared with a year earlier to about 186,600 barrels per day (bpd), according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. In the first five months of this year, Iran's key Indian client received about 4.9 percent more oil from Tehran at about 156,800 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of the private refiner's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun May April %Chg May %Chg Jan-May Jan-May %Chg try 2017 2016 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 -- Mexico 71.1 71.1 0.0 0.0 -- 82.0 14.3 474.1 Venezuela 68.3 69.0 -1.1 135.3 -49.5 83.7 163.8 -48.9 TOTAL 139.4 140.1 -0.5 135.3 3.0 171.4 178.1 -3.8 Middle East Iran 186.6 156.6 19.1 187.3 -0.4 156.8 149.5 4.9 Iraq 34.7 36.2 -4.1 0.0 -- 21.3 20.2 5.8 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.6 -100.0 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.6 -100.0 TOTAL 221.3 192.8 14.8 187.3 18.1 178.1 180.9 -1.5 Africa Chad 0.0 32.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.5 0.0 -- Egypt 18.3 18.3 -0.1 17.7 3.3 7.3 3.6 101.3 TOTAL 18.3 50.9 -64.1 17.7 3.3 13.7 3.6 281.2 TOTAL ALL 378.9 383.8 -1.3 340.3 11.4 363.3 362.6 0.2 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)