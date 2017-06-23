FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-India Essar's oil imports from Iran fall 0.4 pct y/y in May -trade
#Domestic News
June 23, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India Essar's oil imports from Iran fall 0.4 pct y/y in May -trade

3 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - Essar Oil's oil imports from Iran in May
fell 0.4 percent compared with a year earlier to about 186,600 barrels per day
(bpd), according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and
ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal.
    In the first five months of this year, Iran's key Indian client received
about 4.9 percent more oil from Tehran at about 156,800 bpd, the data showed.
    Following are details of the private refiner's crude and condensate
imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 Region/Coun  May    April  %Chg     May     %Chg    Jan-May  Jan-May     %Chg
         try  2017   2016   mth/mth  2016    yr/yr      2017     2016    yr/yr
                                                                       
 Latam                                                                        
 Brazil         0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --      5.6      0.0       --
 Mexico        71.1   71.1      0.0     0.0      --     82.0     14.3    474.1
 Venezuela     68.3   69.0     -1.1   135.3   -49.5     83.7    163.8    -48.9
 TOTAL        139.4  140.1     -0.5   135.3     3.0    171.4    178.1     -3.8
                                                                              
 Middle East                                                                  
 Iran         186.6  156.6     19.1   187.3    -0.4    156.8    149.5      4.9
 Iraq          34.7   36.2     -4.1     0.0      --     21.3     20.2      5.8
 S. Arabia      0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --      0.0      4.6   -100.0
 U.A.E.         0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --      0.0      6.6   -100.0
 TOTAL        221.3  192.8     14.8   187.3    18.1    178.1    180.9     -1.5
                                                                              
 Africa                                                                       
 Chad           0.0   32.6   -100.0     0.0      --      6.5      0.0       --
 Egypt         18.3   18.3     -0.1    17.7     3.3      7.3      3.6    101.3
 TOTAL         18.3   50.9    -64.1    17.7     3.3     13.7      3.6    281.2
                                                                              
 TOTAL ALL    378.9  383.8     -1.3   340.3    11.4    363.3    362.6      0.2
   
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off
after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2
barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months
have been revised.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

