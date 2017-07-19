TABLE-India Essar's oil imports from Iran fall a third in June vs May - trade

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Essar Oil shipped in 32 percent less oil from Iran in June compared with the previous month at about 122,500 barrels per day (bpd), according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. In the first half of this year, India received about 2 percent less oil from Tehran at about 151,100 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of the private refiner's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr June May %Chg June %Chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg y 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 32.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.0 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 68.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 68.4 11.9 473.4 Venezuela 137.1 66.1 107.5 130.6 5.0 92.6 158.4 -41.5 TOTAL 169.2 134.9 25.4 130.6 29.6 171.0 170.3 0.4 Middle East Iran 122.5 180.6 -32.2 178.1 -31.2 151.1 154.2 -2.0 Iraq 72.3 33.6 115.5 0.0 -- 29.8 16.8 76.8 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.8 -100.0 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.5 -100.0 TOTAL 194.8 214.1 -9.0 178.1 9.4 180.9 180.4 0.3 Africa Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- Egypt 36.5 17.7 106.5 0.0 -- 12.1 3.0 301.9 TOTAL 36.5 17.7 106.5 0.0 -- 17.5 3.0 481.6 TOTAL ALL 400.5 366.7 9.2 308.6 29.8 369.4 353.7 4.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)