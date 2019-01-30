India gets 145 bids in second small discovered fields' auction

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has received 145 bids for 24 blocks offered under the second licensing round for small discovered fields, said a statement for Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH)
Vedanta Ltd has submitted bids for 21 discovered small fields up for auction, while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in race for 10 blocks
Oil India Ltd has submitted bid for 10 blocks, including two in a tie-up with Bharat PetroResources Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd Hindustan Oil Exploration Corp is competing for five blocks, including two in partnership with Indian Oil Corp.
Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips