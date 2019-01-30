India gets 145 bids in second small discovered fields' auction

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has received 145 bids for 24 blocks offered under the second licensing round for small discovered fields, said a statement for Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH)

Vedanta Ltd has submitted bids for 21 discovered small fields up for auction, while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in race for 10 blocks

Oil India Ltd has submitted bid for 10 blocks, including two in a tie-up with Bharat PetroResources Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd Hindustan Oil Exploration Corp is competing for five blocks, including two in partnership with Indian Oil Corp.