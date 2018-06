MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s end-March external debt stood at $529.7 billion, up from $513.4 billion as of end-December, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

On a residual maturity basis, short-term debt constituted 42 percent of total external debt at the end of March, the statement said, slightly up from end-December’s 42.4 percent.