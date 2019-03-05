India to reimburse freight for exports of some farm products

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will provide federal support for the transportation of some farm products to make Indian goods more competitive in foreign markets, the government said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The scheme will be applicable for a year to March, 2020.

The government will reimburse the freight paid by Indian exporters through a cash transfer to their bank accounts, the statement said.

The free-on-board deals, where the buyer pays the freight, will not be covered by the scheme.

It excludes key export items such as wheat, rice and meat.