Money News
June 3, 2019 / 5:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's 2018-19 grain output seen slightly lower: government

1 Min Read

Workers spread rice for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s grains output is expected at 283.37 million tonnes in the crop year June 2019, marginally lower than a year earlier, a government statement said on Monday.

India, a leading producer of an array of farm commodities such as rice, wheat, cotton and sugar, produced 285.01 million tonnes of grains in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June), the statement said.

Rice output in India, the world’s biggest producer of the staple, is expected at a record 115.63 million tonnes, up from 112.76 million in the previous year.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Edited by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below