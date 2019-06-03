India's 2018-19 grain output seen slightly lower: government

Workers spread rice for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s grains output is expected at 283.37 million tonnes in the crop year June 2019, marginally lower than a year earlier, a government statement said on Monday.

India, a leading producer of an array of farm commodities such as rice, wheat, cotton and sugar, produced 285.01 million tonnes of grains in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June), the statement said.

Rice output in India, the world’s biggest producer of the staple, is expected at a record 115.63 million tonnes, up from 112.76 million in the previous year.