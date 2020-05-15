Indian farmers to harvest record rice, wheat crops this year

A combine harvester is used at a wheat field in Hivare, India, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is expected to produce a record 107.18 million tonnes of wheat this year, the farm ministry said in its third forecast for the crop year to June 2020, marginally higher than a previous estimate of 106.21 million tonnes.

Rice output in the world’s biggest exporter and No. 2 producer is estimated at 117.94 against 117.47 million tonnes forecast in February.

The farm ministry forecast this year’s total grains output at a record 295.67 million tonnes, up 1.27% from the previous estimate 291.95 million tonnes.

The government cut rapeseed output estimates to 8.70 million tonnes from 9.11 million tonnes estimated in February.

Production of chickpea, a popular variety of pulses, is likely to be 10.90, down from 11.22 million tonnes estimated earlier.