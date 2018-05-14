FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
May 14, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stable after kidney transplant, hospital says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was stable on Monday after undergoing a kidney transplant, his hospital said in a statement.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files

Jaitley, who had largely worked from home over the past month, was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Indian capital on Saturday.

“The surgery has been successful. Both the recipient and donor are stable and recovering well,” the hospital said.

Jaitley could be out of action for about a month following surgery, a finance ministry official said.

Jaitley, 65, is a prominent member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. In 2014 he had a gastric bypass operation to keep his diabetes in check.

Last month, he cancelled trips to London and Washington because of ill-health.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and David Lalmalsawma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.