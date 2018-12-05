Boom in services sector bodes well for GDP - finance ministry official

An employee sets a table inside a restaurant at the Crown Plaza hotel, run by the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), in New Delhi, India January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Strong growth in India’s services sector “should augur well for 3rd quarter GDP growth,” a top finance ministry official said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Business activity in India’s dominant services sector expanded in November at the quickest pace in four months, lifted by a significant rise in domestic demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

The figures showed a “strong increase in business activity and in demand,” said conomic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.