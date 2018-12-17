Fire breaks out at Mumbai hospital, rescue operations under way

MUMBAI (Reuters) - More than 24 people have been rescued from a government hospital in a suburb of India’s financial capital Mumbai after a major fire raged through the building, fire and police officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Marol and filled the five-storeyed structure with smoke and chaos.

“Almost all patients have been rescued. Operations are still on and the fire brigade is checking whether anyone is still trapped inside,” a police official said, adding that most floors are still choked with smoke.

Officials are trying to determine whether there are any casualties.

“Ten fire tenders and five jumbo water tankers were on the site to control the flames and rescue operation is under way,” said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai.

One fireman was injured during the rescue operations and patients are being moved to a nearby hospital, the police official added.