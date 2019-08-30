India's fiscal deficit crosses 77% of budgeted target in first four months of 2019/20

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees ($76.65 billion), or 77.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were 3.39 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 9.47 trillion rupees, government data showed.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4% for 2019/20, same as 2018/19.

($1 = 71.4920 Indian rupees)