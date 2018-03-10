FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018 / 7:33 AM / a day ago

France signs deals worth $16 bln in India, Macron's office says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - French and Indian companies signed contracts worth 13 billion euros ($16 billion) on the first day of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India on Saturday, the French presidency said in a statement.

The deals include a contract for France’s Safran to supply airline Spice Jet with engines, water system modernisation by Suez in the southern city of Davangere and a contract between industrial gas company Air Liquide and Sterlite.

Macron’s office did not provide a breakdown of the contracts’ values or details about the deals. It some 200 million euros of investments will be made in India.

A so-called “Industrial Way Forward Agreement” was signed between French utility EDF and India’s NPCIL for the construction of six nuclear reactors at Jaitapur. Negotiations over the construction of next-generation nuclear reactors in India have been dragging on for years.

It was not immediately clear whether these were firm contracts or letters of intent. ($1 = 0.8127 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
