CBI files charges against former Canara Bank chairman in 'cheating' case

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday it had filed charges against a former chairman of state-run Canara Bank over allegations of “cheating” the bank out of about 683.8 million rupees in an alleged loan fraud case.

A man walks past a Canara Bank office in Mumbai, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The CBI said the charges had been filed against five former Canara Bank officials including ex-chairman R.K. Dubey and one current official, as well as two directors of a Delhi-based private jewellery company.

“It was...revealed during investigation that there was an alleged nexus between the bank officials with the private persons which led to the perpetration of the fraud,” the CBI said in a statement.

Canara Bank did not immediately respond to request for comment.