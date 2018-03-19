FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 19, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

CBI files charges against former Canara Bank chairman in 'cheating' case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday it had filed charges against a former chairman of state-run Canara Bank over allegations of “cheating” the bank out of about 683.8 million rupees in an alleged loan fraud case.

A man walks past a Canara Bank office in Mumbai, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The CBI said the charges had been filed against five former Canara Bank officials including ex-chairman R.K. Dubey and one current official, as well as two directors of a Delhi-based private jewellery company.

“It was...revealed during investigation that there was an alleged nexus between the bank officials with the private persons which led to the perpetration of the fraud,” the CBI said in a statement.

Canara Bank did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.