CBI questioned former RBI deputy governor in PNB fraud case: source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, H.R. Khan, in relation to the $2 billion fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

H. R. Khan, the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) attends a news conference at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

It was not immediately clear what was Khan questioned about. Khan was not immediately available for a comment.

Two jeweller groups have been accused of defrauding banks by raising loans from overseas branches of Indian lenders using nearly $2 billion of fraudulent guarantees issued by rogue Punjab National Bank staff at a Mumbai branch.

The fraud - which is being investigated by CBI and other enforcement agencies - is the biggest in the country’s banking history.

Separately, four senior RBI officials were called on by investigators to help explain banking processes, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. A federal police source had said the agency was questioning them, without giving further details.

The logo of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is seen on a branch office window in New Delhi, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files