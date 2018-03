MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian state-run Punjab National Bank said it would honour payments of about 65 billion rupees ($997.4 million) worth in fraudulent guarantees issued by rogue bank staff in what has been dubbed as the country’s biggest bank fraud.

A bird flies past the logo of Punjab National Bank installed on the facade of its office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The bank’s board has decided to honour payments on about 350 of the so called letters of undertaking and foreign letters of credit, the bank said.

($1 = 65.1700 Indian rupees)