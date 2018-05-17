FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Punjab National Bank receives warning letter from markets regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said on Thursday it has received a warning letter from India’s markets regulator for failing to make timely disclosures to the stock exchanges related to a sprawling $2 billion fraud.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Punjab National Bank is seen on the facade of its office in Mumbai, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

In a securities filing on Thursday, PNB disclosed that the compliance and monitoring division of the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent it a warning letter on May 15, stating it had noted delays of 1 to 6 days on the part of the bank in making disclosures related to the fraud - the largest ever in Indian banking history.

PNB, India’s second-largest state-run bank, said in February two jewellery groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks via illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff over several years.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
