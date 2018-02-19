CBI registers case in Bank of Baroda loan scam

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday it has registered a case against pen maker Rotomac Global and officials of various banks in connection with an alleged 29.19 billion rupees ($454.39 million) loan scam.

“It was alleged in the complaint that in the Rotomac case, conspirators cheated a consortium of 7 banks by siphoning off bank loans to the tune of 29.19 billion rupees (principal amount),” an official with the CBI said.

The complaint by Bank Of Baroda comes amid a $1.77 billion fraud at another state lender, Punjab National Bank.

($1 = 64.2400 Indian rupees)