TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Jul 18

Jul 18 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16N36 AXIS BK 21-Jul-17 99.9483 6.2934 1 50 99.9483 6.2934 INE237A16Z74 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Jul-17 99.8974 6.2479 1 100 99.8974 6.2479 INE683A16JM9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 7-Aug-17 99.6576 6.2703 1 5 99.6576 6.2703 INE092T16AO8 IDFC BK 9-Aug-17 99.6229 6.2801 2 250 99.6229 6.2801 INE238A16N85 AXIS BK 9-Aug-17 99.6235 6.2701 2 45 99.6235 6.2701 INE528G16H52 YES BK 14-Aug-17 99.5361 6.3000 1 200 99.5361 6.3000 INE040A16BK3 HDFC BK 14-Aug-17 99.5412 6.4705 1 5 99.5412 6.4705 INE237A16Y91 KOTAK MAH BK 18-Aug-17 99.4678 6.3000 2 250 99.4678 6.3000 INE090A162L8 ICICI BK 18-Aug-17 99.4678 6.2998 1 50 99.4678 6.2998 INE092T16AG4 IDFC BK 29-Aug-17 99.2860 6.2496 1 50 99.2860 6.2496 INE090A161J4 ICICI BK 31-Aug-17 99.2696 6.2453 3 338 99.2726 6.2197 INE090A167J1 ICICI BK 22-Sep-17 98.9167 6.1498 1 50 98.9167 6.1498 INE261F16223 NABARD 5-Jan-18 97.0845 6.4100 2 100 97.0845 6.4100 INE261F16256 NABARD 2-Mar-18 96.1376 6.4600 1 250 96.1376 6.4600 INE092T16BG2 IDFC BK 29-May-18 94.6381 6.5650 1 50 94.6381 6.5650 INE976G16FX9 RBL BK 20-Jun-18 94.1743 6.7001 1 25 94.1743 6.7001 INE040A16BR8 HDFC BK 29-Jun-18 94.2002 6.4950 2 100 94.2002 6.4950 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com