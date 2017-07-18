FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Jul 18
July 18, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 17 days ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Jul 18

3 Min Read

    Jul 18 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE238A16N36   AXIS BK                 21-Jul-17  99.9483   6.2934   1     50   99.9483  6.2934
INE237A16Z74   KOTAK MAH BK            24-Jul-17  99.8974   6.2479   1    100   99.8974  6.2479
INE683A16JM9   THE SOUTH INDIAN BK      7-Aug-17  99.6576   6.2703   1      5   99.6576  6.2703
INE092T16AO8   IDFC BK                  9-Aug-17  99.6229   6.2801   2    250   99.6229  6.2801
INE238A16N85   AXIS BK                  9-Aug-17  99.6235   6.2701   2     45   99.6235  6.2701
INE528G16H52   YES BK                  14-Aug-17  99.5361   6.3000   1    200   99.5361  6.3000
INE040A16BK3   HDFC BK                 14-Aug-17  99.5412   6.4705   1      5   99.5412  6.4705
INE237A16Y91   KOTAK MAH BK            18-Aug-17  99.4678   6.3000   2    250   99.4678  6.3000
INE090A162L8   ICICI BK                18-Aug-17  99.4678   6.2998   1     50   99.4678  6.2998
INE092T16AG4   IDFC BK                 29-Aug-17  99.2860   6.2496   1     50   99.2860  6.2496
INE090A161J4   ICICI BK                31-Aug-17  99.2696   6.2453   3    338   99.2726  6.2197
INE090A167J1   ICICI BK                22-Sep-17  98.9167   6.1498   1     50   98.9167  6.1498
INE261F16223   NABARD                   5-Jan-18  97.0845   6.4100   2    100   97.0845  6.4100
INE261F16256   NABARD                   2-Mar-18  96.1376   6.4600   1    250   96.1376  6.4600
INE092T16BG2   IDFC BK                 29-May-18  94.6381   6.5650   1     50   94.6381  6.5650
INE976G16FX9   RBL BK                  20-Jun-18  94.1743   6.7001   1     25   94.1743  6.7001
INE040A16BR8   HDFC BK                 29-Jun-18  94.2002   6.4950   2    100   94.2002  6.4950
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
CD Focus Page                           :          
For Primary Market CD Deals             :          
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page :            
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS :               
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

