TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16T89 AXIS BK 5-Dec-17 99.9838 5.9140 3 250 99.9838 5.9140 INE090A161N6 ICICI BK 11-Dec-17 99.8860 5.9511 1 75 99.8860 5.9511 INE095A16WJ5 INDUSIND BK 20-Dec-17 99.7355 6.0510 4 435 99.7355 6.0499 INE238A16U03 AXIS BK 27-Dec-17 99.6202 6.0502 2 100 99.6202 6.0502 INE238A16U11 AXIS BK 28-Dec-17 99.6038 6.0495 2 100 99.6038 6.0495 INE090A163N2 ICICI BK 29-Dec-17 99.5838 6.1020 5 485 99.5873 6.0504 INE237A165B6 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Jan-18 99.5194 6.2952 1 25 99.5194 6.2952 INE092T16BZ2 IDFC BK 31-Jan-18 99.0197 6.2302 1 5 99.0197 6.2302 INE238A16V77 AXIS BK 31-Jan-18 99.0228 6.2103 1 1.25 99.0228 6.2103 INE092T16CB1 IDFC BK 14-Feb-18 98.7870 6.2247 2 250 98.7870 6.2247 INE092T16BQ1 IDFC BK 28-Feb-18 98.5533 6.2300 3 550 98.5533 6.2302 INE551W16107 UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK 5-Mar-18 98.3848 6.5849 1 50 98.3848 6.5849 INE095A16WP2 INDUSIND BK 22-Mar-18 98.1786 6.2699 2 245 98.1786 6.2699 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com