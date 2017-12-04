FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Dec 4
December 4, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Dec 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

   Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE238A16T89   AXIS BK                  5-Dec-17  99.9838   5.9140   3    250   99.9838  5.9140
INE090A161N6   ICICI BK                11-Dec-17  99.8860   5.9511   1     75   99.8860  5.9511
INE095A16WJ5   INDUSIND BK             20-Dec-17  99.7355   6.0510   4    435   99.7355  6.0499
INE238A16U03   AXIS BK                 27-Dec-17  99.6202   6.0502   2    100   99.6202  6.0502
INE238A16U11   AXIS BK                 28-Dec-17  99.6038   6.0495   2    100   99.6038  6.0495
INE090A163N2   ICICI BK                29-Dec-17  99.5838   6.1020   5    485   99.5873  6.0504
INE237A165B6   KOTAK MAH BK             2-Jan-18  99.5194   6.2952   1     25   99.5194  6.2952
INE092T16BZ2   IDFC BK                 31-Jan-18  99.0197   6.2302   1      5   99.0197  6.2302
INE238A16V77   AXIS BK                 31-Jan-18  99.0228   6.2103   1   1.25   99.0228  6.2103
INE092T16CB1   IDFC BK                 14-Feb-18  98.7870   6.2247   2    250   98.7870  6.2247
INE092T16BQ1   IDFC BK                 28-Feb-18  98.5533   6.2300   3    550   98.5533  6.2302
INE551W16107   UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK 5-Mar-18  98.3848   6.5849   1     50   98.3848  6.5849
INE095A16WP2   INDUSIND BK             22-Mar-18  98.1786   6.2699   2    245   98.1786  6.2699
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
CD Focus Page                           :          
For Primary Market CD Deals             :          
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page :            
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS :               
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
