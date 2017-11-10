FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 10
#Asia
November 10, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in 2 days

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   Nov 10 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE683A16JQ0   THE SOUTH INDIAN BK     13-Nov-17  99.9528   5.7454   1     50   99.9528  5.7454
INE092T16BM0   IDFC BK                 15-Nov-17  99.9181   5.9836   1    100   99.9181  5.9836
INE040A16BT4   HDFC BK                 15-Nov-17  99.9186   5.9470   1     50   99.9186  5.9470
INE090A168M3   ICICI BK                17-Nov-17  99.8858   5.9599   3    130   99.8851  5.9981
INE040A16BV0   HDFC BK                 21-Dec-17  99.3587   6.1996   1     20   99.3587  6.1996
INE238A16U11   AXIS BK                 28-Dec-17  99.2548   6.0898   1     25   99.2548  6.0898
INE092T16BW9   IDFC BK                  9-Jan-18  98.9963   6.1677   4    525   98.9963  6.1677
INE237A16W77   KOTAK MAH BK            31-Jan-18  98.6263   6.1998   1     45   98.6263  6.1998
INE514E16AW6   EXIM                     1-Mar-18  98.1319   6.2598   1     10   98.1319  6.2598
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
CD Focus Page                           :          
For Primary Market CD Deals             :          
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page :            
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS :               
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
