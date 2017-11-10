TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE683A16JQ0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 13-Nov-17 99.9528 5.7454 1 50 99.9528 5.7454 INE092T16BM0 IDFC BK 15-Nov-17 99.9181 5.9836 1 100 99.9181 5.9836 INE040A16BT4 HDFC BK 15-Nov-17 99.9186 5.9470 1 50 99.9186 5.9470 INE090A168M3 ICICI BK 17-Nov-17 99.8858 5.9599 3 130 99.8851 5.9981 INE040A16BV0 HDFC BK 21-Dec-17 99.3587 6.1996 1 20 99.3587 6.1996 INE238A16U11 AXIS BK 28-Dec-17 99.2548 6.0898 1 25 99.2548 6.0898 INE092T16BW9 IDFC BK 9-Jan-18 98.9963 6.1677 4 525 98.9963 6.1677 INE237A16W77 KOTAK MAH BK 31-Jan-18 98.6263 6.1998 1 45 98.6263 6.1998 INE514E16AW6 EXIM 1-Mar-18 98.1319 6.2598 1 10 98.1319 6.2598 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com