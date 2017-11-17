FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 17
November 17, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE976G16GA5   RBL BK                  22-Nov-17  99.9155   6.1737   1    100   99.9155  6.1737
INE090A169M1   ICICI BK                23-Nov-17  99.9006   6.0528   1     45   99.9006  6.0528
INE238A16T71   AXIS BK                  4-Dec-17  99.7185   6.0610   1    200   99.7185  6.0610
INE238A16U03   AXIS BK                 27-Dec-17  99.3392   6.0699   2    100   99.3392  6.0699
INE238A16U11   AXIS BK                 28-Dec-17  99.3228   6.0698   2    150   99.3228  6.0698
INE090A163N2   ICICI BK                29-Dec-17  99.3064   6.0698   2    325   99.3064  6.0698
INE090A163N2   ICICI BK                29-Dec-17  99.3261   6.3498   1      5   99.3261  6.3498
INE092T16BW9   IDFC BK                  9-Jan-18  99.1511   6.2500   1      5   99.1511  6.2500
INE238A16U52   AXIS BK                 15-Jan-18  99.0532   6.2301   1    200   99.0532  6.2301
INE095A16VO7   INDUSIND BK             23-Jan-18  98.8675   6.2403   1    500   98.8675  6.2403
INE092T16CC9   IDFC BK                 25-Jan-18  98.8448   6.1823   2    250   98.8448  6.1823
INE238A16Q17   AXIS BK                 25-Jan-18  98.8860   6.2302   2    200   98.8860  6.2302
INE238A16V28   AXIS BK                  6-Feb-18  98.6406   6.2101   1    100   98.6406  6.2101
INE238A16V02   AXIS BK                 27-Feb-18  98.2807   6.2600   2     50   98.2807  6.2600
INE090A168L5   ICICI BK                 5-Mar-18  98.1814   6.2600   1    100   98.1814  6.2600
INE090A166K1   ICICI BK                19-Mar-18  97.9505   6.2600   2    300   97.9505  6.2600
INE090A164M2   ICICI BK                18-Jul-18  95.8967   6.5075   1     25   95.8967  6.5075
INE090A164N0   ICICI BK                28-Sep-18  94.6342   6.5701   2    200   94.6342  6.5701
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
CD Focus Page                           :          
For Primary Market CD Deals             :          
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page :            
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS :               
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
