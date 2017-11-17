TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE976G16GA5 RBL BK 22-Nov-17 99.9155 6.1737 1 100 99.9155 6.1737 INE090A169M1 ICICI BK 23-Nov-17 99.9006 6.0528 1 45 99.9006 6.0528 INE238A16T71 AXIS BK 4-Dec-17 99.7185 6.0610 1 200 99.7185 6.0610 INE238A16U03 AXIS BK 27-Dec-17 99.3392 6.0699 2 100 99.3392 6.0699 INE238A16U11 AXIS BK 28-Dec-17 99.3228 6.0698 2 150 99.3228 6.0698 INE090A163N2 ICICI BK 29-Dec-17 99.3064 6.0698 2 325 99.3064 6.0698 INE090A163N2 ICICI BK 29-Dec-17 99.3261 6.3498 1 5 99.3261 6.3498 INE092T16BW9 IDFC BK 9-Jan-18 99.1511 6.2500 1 5 99.1511 6.2500 INE238A16U52 AXIS BK 15-Jan-18 99.0532 6.2301 1 200 99.0532 6.2301 INE095A16VO7 INDUSIND BK 23-Jan-18 98.8675 6.2403 1 500 98.8675 6.2403 INE092T16CC9 IDFC BK 25-Jan-18 98.8448 6.1823 2 250 98.8448 6.1823 INE238A16Q17 AXIS BK 25-Jan-18 98.8860 6.2302 2 200 98.8860 6.2302 INE238A16V28 AXIS BK 6-Feb-18 98.6406 6.2101 1 100 98.6406 6.2101 INE238A16V02 AXIS BK 27-Feb-18 98.2807 6.2600 2 50 98.2807 6.2600 INE090A168L5 ICICI BK 5-Mar-18 98.1814 6.2600 1 100 98.1814 6.2600 INE090A166K1 ICICI BK 19-Mar-18 97.9505 6.2600 2 300 97.9505 6.2600 INE090A164M2 ICICI BK 18-Jul-18 95.8967 6.5075 1 25 95.8967 6.5075 INE090A164N0 ICICI BK 28-Sep-18 94.6342 6.5701 2 200 94.6342 6.5701 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com