TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 2
November 2, 2017 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE238A16T30   AXIS BK                  8-Nov-17  99.9006   6.0528   2    110   99.9006  6.0528
INE092T16BS7   IDFC BK                 10-Nov-17  99.8665   6.0991   2     10   99.8665  6.0991
INE092T16AR1   IDFC BK                 21-Nov-17  99.6836   6.0975   1     25   99.6836  6.0975
INE141A16XW8   OBC                     27-Nov-17  99.5844   6.0931   1    200   99.5844  6.0931
INE092T16660   IDFC BK                  4-Dec-17  99.4715   6.0602   1      2   99.4715  6.0602
INE095A16UZ5   INDUSIND BK              6-Dec-17  99.4319   6.1336   1      5   99.4319  6.1336
INE090A161N6   ICICI BK                11-Dec-17  99.3587   6.1996   1      5   99.3587  6.1996
INE095A16WJ5   INDUSIND BK             20-Dec-17  99.2097   6.0574   2    300   99.2097  6.0574
INE238A16P59   AXIS BK                 26-Dec-17  99.1091   6.0760   1      8   99.1091  6.0760
INE237A163B1   KOTAK MAH BK            27-Dec-17  99.0955   6.0574   1    200   99.0955  6.0574
INE238A16U11   AXIS BK                 28-Dec-17  99.1040   5.9999   1     25   99.1040  5.9999
INE090A163N2   ICICI BK                29-Dec-17  98.9826   6.5816   4    258   98.9798  6.6002
INE238A16P67   AXIS BK                 29-Dec-17  99.0549   6.1097   1     25   99.0549  6.1097
INE092T16736   IDFC BK                 29-Dec-17  99.0549   6.1097   1     25   99.0549  6.1097
INE238A16Q17   AXIS BK                 25-Jan-18  98.5977   6.1800   1    100   98.5977  6.1800
INE551W16065   UJJIVAN SMALL FIN BK    29-Jan-18  98.4372   6.5850   1     25   98.4372  6.5850
INE237A16Z17   KOTAK MAH BK             9-Apr-18  97.2551   6.5200   1      1   97.2551  6.5200
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
CD Focus Page                           :          
For Primary Market CD Deals             :          
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page :            
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS :               
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

