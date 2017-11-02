TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16T30 AXIS BK 8-Nov-17 99.9006 6.0528 2 110 99.9006 6.0528 INE092T16BS7 IDFC BK 10-Nov-17 99.8665 6.0991 2 10 99.8665 6.0991 INE092T16AR1 IDFC BK 21-Nov-17 99.6836 6.0975 1 25 99.6836 6.0975 INE141A16XW8 OBC 27-Nov-17 99.5844 6.0931 1 200 99.5844 6.0931 INE092T16660 IDFC BK 4-Dec-17 99.4715 6.0602 1 2 99.4715 6.0602 INE095A16UZ5 INDUSIND BK 6-Dec-17 99.4319 6.1336 1 5 99.4319 6.1336 INE090A161N6 ICICI BK 11-Dec-17 99.3587 6.1996 1 5 99.3587 6.1996 INE095A16WJ5 INDUSIND BK 20-Dec-17 99.2097 6.0574 2 300 99.2097 6.0574 INE238A16P59 AXIS BK 26-Dec-17 99.1091 6.0760 1 8 99.1091 6.0760 INE237A163B1 KOTAK MAH BK 27-Dec-17 99.0955 6.0574 1 200 99.0955 6.0574 INE238A16U11 AXIS BK 28-Dec-17 99.1040 5.9999 1 25 99.1040 5.9999 INE090A163N2 ICICI BK 29-Dec-17 98.9826 6.5816 4 258 98.9798 6.6002 INE238A16P67 AXIS BK 29-Dec-17 99.0549 6.1097 1 25 99.0549 6.1097 INE092T16736 IDFC BK 29-Dec-17 99.0549 6.1097 1 25 99.0549 6.1097 INE238A16Q17 AXIS BK 25-Jan-18 98.5977 6.1800 1 100 98.5977 6.1800 INE551W16065 UJJIVAN SMALL FIN BK 29-Jan-18 98.4372 6.5850 1 25 98.4372 6.5850 INE237A16Z17 KOTAK MAH BK 9-Apr-18 97.2551 6.5200 1 1 97.2551 6.5200 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com