TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16BU3 IDFC BK 21-Dec-17 99.5232 6.0299 1 150 99.5232 6.0299 INE238A16P91 AXIS BK 22-Dec-17 99.4871 6.0701 3 300 99.4871 6.0701 INE090A163N2 ICICI BK 29-Dec-17 99.3779 6.1754 2 10 99.3754 6.2003 INE092T16CD7 IDFC BK 19-Jan-18 99.0034 6.2275 4 300 99.0034 6.2275 INE092T16CE5 IDFC BK 22-Jan-18 98.9533 6.2272 2 200 98.9533 6.2272 INE092T16CC9 IDFC BK 25-Jan-18 98.9032 6.2273 2 250 98.9032 6.2273 INE238A16Q17 AXIS BK 25-Jan-18 98.9045 6.2198 1 30 98.9045 6.2198 INE092T16CA3 IDFC BK 30-Jan-18 98.8198 6.2274 1 100 98.8198 6.2274 INE551W16081 UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK20-Feb-18 98.3848 6.5849 1 75 98.3848 6.5849 INE261F16249 NABARD 20-Feb-18 98.4754 6.2098 1 50 98.4754 6.2098 INE238A16U94 AXIS BK 26-Feb-18 98.3713 6.2301 1 50 98.3713 6.2301 INE095A16WK3 INDUSIND BK 12-Jun-18 96.5189 6.4849 1 20 96.5189 6.4849 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com