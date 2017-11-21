FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 21
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 21, 2017 / 1:02 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

   Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE092T16BU3   IDFC BK                 21-Dec-17  99.5232   6.0299   1    150   99.5232  6.0299
INE238A16P91   AXIS BK                 22-Dec-17  99.4871   6.0701   3    300   99.4871  6.0701
INE090A163N2   ICICI BK                29-Dec-17  99.3779   6.1754   2     10   99.3754  6.2003
INE092T16CD7   IDFC BK                 19-Jan-18  99.0034   6.2275   4    300   99.0034  6.2275
INE092T16CE5   IDFC BK                 22-Jan-18  98.9533   6.2272   2    200   98.9533  6.2272
INE092T16CC9   IDFC BK                 25-Jan-18  98.9032   6.2273   2    250   98.9032  6.2273
INE238A16Q17   AXIS BK                 25-Jan-18  98.9045   6.2198   1     30   98.9045  6.2198
INE092T16CA3   IDFC BK                 30-Jan-18  98.8198   6.2274   1    100   98.8198  6.2274
INE551W16081   UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK20-Feb-18  98.3848   6.5849   1     75   98.3848  6.5849
INE261F16249   NABARD                  20-Feb-18  98.4754   6.2098   1     50   98.4754  6.2098
INE238A16U94   AXIS BK                 26-Feb-18  98.3713   6.2301   1     50   98.3713  6.2301
INE095A16WK3   INDUSIND BK             12-Jun-18  96.5189   6.4849   1     20   96.5189  6.4849
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
CD Focus Page                           :          
For Primary Market CD Deals             :          
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page :            
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS :               
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.